Need for Speed ​​Unbound offers you a lot of challenges, as well as a lot of arcade racing game. What we are going to tell you about are the acceleration zones. Your goal is that maintain an average speed starting from point A and reaching point B.

As well as many other challenges in the game, they can also be performed after completing the main storyline and it is impossible to miss them. How many are there in total? Well 30 and I am shared between online and singleplayer. So you don’t have to worry about repeating them twice.

But what is the location of the zones in Need for Speed ​​Unbound on the map? Here they are:

Duncan Bay: 1

Kennedy Drive: 2

Kennedy Test Tracks: 1

Yams Park: 1

Griffith Parklands: 2

North Oaks: 1

Dunpont View: 1

Rosehill Drive: 4

Underwood Gardens: 1

University Central: 4

Douglas Park: 1

Sebi Ski Resort: 2

Lakeshore Quarry: 2

Southland Drive: 2

Jefferson Hills: 1

Lake Virgil: 2

Edgewater: 2

Now you know where to tackle all the speedup zones in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. All you have to do is warm up the engine of your fastest racing car, prepare a setup and hit the road to win. On our pages you will find the location of bears, drift zones, our guide to jumps and the location of all the speed cameras in Need for Speed ​​Unbound.