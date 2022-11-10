Something that undoubtedly surprised this year was the revelation of need for speed unbound, game that will bring back such a beloved racing franchise that is not entirely based on being a simulator, but something more fun. With its new graphics, some users of pc They have wondered if their team will be able to run it, and fortunately, we already have the answer.

Here are the tabs available in Steam:

Minimum requirements

– 64-bit processor and operating system

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

– Processor: Ryzen 5 2600, Core i5-8600

– Memory: 8GB RAM

– Graphics: RX 570, GTX 1050 Ti

– DirectX: Version 12

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

– 64-bit processor and operating system

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

– Processor: Ryzen 5 3600, Core i7-8700

– Memory: 16GB RAM

– Graphics: Radeon RX5700 (8GB), GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB)

– DirectX: Version 12

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Storage: 50 GB of available space

Remember that Need For Speed ​​Unbound the is launched November 22th. will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Publisher’s note: With the data provided, it can be mentioned that the game is not really going to require many components, so users who have from the Nvidia 10 series will have no problems. It will be interesting to be able to play it.