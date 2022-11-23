An announcement that came practically out of nowhere was that of the existence of Need For Speed ​​Unbound, a game that is supposedly going to return greatness to this racing saga that was thought to be forgotten. And now that we are a few days away from its launch, criteria Games has revealed the performance that the game will have on the different platforms.

First of all, the technical aspects of the new generation consoles are mentioned, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with 60 frames per second and 4K resolution on screens. For his part, xbox series s is reduced to a resolution of 1280pbut in exchange for this, the 60fps for greater fluidity of movement.

In addition, there is some talk about crossplay, which will be available for all platforms, both for consoles and also for the version adapted for computers. In the same way, it is emphasized that those who buy the Palace Edition (Digital) will have early access, so from November 29 you can start playing.

You can also not forget the steering wheels that will be compatible with the game. Here the list:

– Thrustmaster T300RS (PS5, PC)

– Thrustmaster TX (Xbox, PC)

– Thrustmaster T150 (PS5, PC)

– Thrustmaster TMX (Xbox, PC)

– Logitech G29 (PS5, PC)

– Logitech G920 (Xbox, PC)

– Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel (PS5, PC, Xbox)

Remember that Need for Speed ​​Unbound the next one is released December 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: AE

Editor’s note: The release day of this game is going to be quite a fight, given that Marvel Midnight Suns is officially launching as well. If there are fans of having everything on day one, the portfolio is going to potentially bleed, especially for those who buy in physical format.