Digital Foundry published his video analysis from Need for Speed ​​Unbound in which he compares the PS5, Xbox Series X and S versions of the racing game. Find the video in the player just below.

According to Oliver Mackenzie, the new racing game from Criterion Games, while not raising the bar of graphics standards, is “one of the best racing games in terms of visual rendering recently released”. In particular, the progress made with the Frostbite Engine, the global illumination and the quality of the assets of the game environments were appreciated, albeit not at the level of Forza Horizon 5. There are also some small defects such as destructible objects ( guardrails, trees, etc.) that vanish when hit.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound targets i 60fps across all consoles and uses a dynamic resolution targeting 2160p on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p on Xbox Series S.

The version Xbox Series X offers higher resolution on average, given that it fluctuates between 2016p and 2160p, usually remaining precisely at 2160p, whereas on PS5 the range goes from 1800p to 2160p, settling on average at 1944p. On Series S instead the resolution starts from 1080p, settling on average on 1296p.

Lower resolution however would appear benefit performance on PS5which are more stable. The Xbox versions, on the other hand, have frequent, practically imperceptible drops of 1 fps but also more substantial drops, bringing the framerate to 50 fps in the worst case, which occur in the most frantic races.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound is available on PC and consoles from Friday 2 December 2022. If you haven’t already done so, here is our review of the Criterion racing game.