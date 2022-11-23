Electronic Arts has announced the timetables from pre-loading for the different versions of Need for Speed ​​Unboundsimultaneously confirming the 10 hour demo reserved for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers.

Out on December 2nd on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Need for Speed ​​Unbound is the new episode of the famous racing series, characterized in this case by a large open world scenery and a graphic style inspired by street art.

The game can be preloaded by those who have made the preorder:

On PC from November 24 at 17.00

On Xbox Series X|S November 24 at 5pm

On PS5 from 27 November at 8.00 (Palace Edition) or from 30 November at 8.00 (standard edition)

As for the unlock times:

The Palace Edition of Need for Speed ​​Unbound will be available November 29 at 8am

The standard edition of Need for Speed ​​Unbound will be available from November 29 at 8.00

The EA Play Pro version will be available from November 29th at 8.00am

As mentioned, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers will be able to try Need for Speed ​​Unbound thanks to one 10 hour trial versionwith the possibility of keeping the progress made in case of purchase of the complete edition.