Five senior developers of Criteriona studio owned by EA, left the studio following the launch di Need for Speed ​​Unbound.

GI.Biz indeed reported that Matt WebsterVP and GM of Criterion, the executive producer Pete Lakethe studio’s head of development Alan McDairmantthe head of content Steve Uphill and the senior technical director Andrei Shires they left the studio for “explore new opportunities outside of EA“.

All outgoing team members were part of Criterion for more than a decadewith Matt Webster remaining at EA for over 23 years. Webster, among other things, worked on the first installment of the FIFA series.

The latest video game developed by Criterion, namely the aforementioned Need for Speed ​​Unbound, was received positively by critics and audiences.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound came a few years after the disappointing one Need for speed heatreleased in 2019. The franchise, which in the early 2000s saw each new chapter coming out within a year of each otherhas lost importance in recent years.

As things stand right now, no further details have been revealed about why these personalities are leaving Criterion and EA after all these years.