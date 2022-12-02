Nvidia has announced the addition of the technology DLSSin particular the DLSS 3 of the 40 series cards, to some of the most important games due for release in December 2022. Among these Need for Speed ​​Unbound, Marvel’s Midnight SunsPortal with RTX, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and more.

Gods also published Game Ready drivers optimized for Need for Speed ​​Unbound and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, improving support for both games.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

The new driver adds support for DLSS, just in time to enjoy it during the holidays, thus revolutionizing the gaming experience for users. Need For Speed ​​Unbound launched this week with a DLSS3 update while Marvel’s Midnight Suns, launching today December 2, will update to NVIDIA DLSS 2 and ray tracing.

In addition, NVIDIA has reimagined the iconic “Portal”, Valve’s long-regarded title as one of the best video games of all time, with advanced graphics features like ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA Reflex and more, to give the game an incredibly renewed look. Portal with RTX will be made available as free official downloadable content (DLC) from December 8, 2022.

GeForce gamers have done well this year and will be getting plenty of goodies with DLSS 3, as the hottest holiday titles are packed with NVIDIA technology. And of course great DLSS 2 titles too. Here’s the full list:

DLSS 3:

Need for Speed ​​Unbound (available now with DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (available now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (launching December 8 with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on December 8)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on December 8)

DLSS 2:

Firefighting Simulator (available now with DLSS 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (out December 2 with DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

Choo-Choo Charles (Launches December 9 with DLSS 2)

Blacktail (launching December 15 with DLSS 2)

The new Game Ready Drivers also add optimal settings for the following titles: