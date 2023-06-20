The next wave of games is about to hit Xbox Game Pass, led by EA’s Need for Speed ​​Unbound.

Released at the end of last year, Unbound is the latest in the racing series that was somewhat ill-fated. It will join Game Pass (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) on June 22nd.

On the same day, The Bookwalker will be available day one (console, PC) – an indie narrative adventure about a writer-turned-thief who can dive directly into books.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound – The DF Tech Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S – Criterion is BACK!

On June 27th, Bramble: The Mountain King (cloud, console, PC) and FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) will join the service. The former is inspired by dark Nordic fables, while the latter features a tough rabbit in a Dieselpunk world.

Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town (console, PC) will join on June 29th, just after Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life release across PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Lastly, Arcade Paradise joins on 3rd July (console, PC) and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever join on 5th July (console, PC).

The following games will leave the service on 30th June:

DJMax Respect V (cloud, console, PC)

Empire of Sin (cloud, console, PC)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (cloud, console, PC)

Olija (cloud, console, PC)

Omori (cloud, console, PC)

Road 96 (cloud, console, PC)

For more information visit Xbox Wire.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound received a positive review from Eurogamer, described as “an arcade racer that’s capable of going toe-to-toe with the all-conquering Forza Horizon”.

However, shortly after release five long-serving senior team members left developer Criterion.

In March this year, it was announced that a number of developers from Criterion had left to form Fuse Games.