Need for Speed ​​Unbound it is a different episode than usual for the license plate series IT’S ATinspired by street art and therefore by urban atmospheres that prompted the publisher to also set up social communication in a certain way.

However, it happened that, in the face of some criticisms, not even particularly violent ones (and we say it with full knowledge of the facts), the person who manages the game’s Twitter profile lost his head, starting to react to the provocations insulting usersas can be seen in the screenshots reported by Dexerto.

This Kylo wrote a couple of posts complaining about the three-day early access policy for those who preorder the Palace Edition of Need for Speed ​​Unbound, without using actually harsh terms, to which the profile replied saying that he had a “milkshake brain “, the brain in mush.

A few hours later the apology message by Electronic Arts. “We have to admit we got a little carried away with the excitement over the launch and some of our latest social responses have crossed the line,” the post reads.

“We therefore want to apologize to the users who were annoyed by our behavior. We will try to do better. See you here next week.”