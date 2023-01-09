Need for Speed ​​Unbound has as many as 50 speed cameras, which means 50 opportunities to prove to everyone that you are the fastest in the game. Complete safety cameras e get 3 Stars it means unlock the completion trophy and you will be one step closer to 100% of the game.

I remind you, however, that all Need for Speed ​​Unbound activities become available only after completing the prologue of the main plot. Not only that, the progress of the activities is shared between the story and the online mode, so you don’t have to worry about doing the activities twice. Also, don’t rush: no speed camera is missable and you will be able to complete everything even after finishing the campaign.

So here’s where to find all the speed cameras:

Duncan Bay: 1

Kennedy Drive: 2

Kennedy Test Tracks: 3

Yams Park: 4

Griffith Parklands: 1

North Oaks: 2

Dunpont View: 2

Belmont Lake: 2

Rosehill Drive: 3

Palermo: 2

Apolonia District: 2

Underwood Gardens: 2

Cyrill Heights: 1

West Brooks: 2

University Central: 2

Douglas Park: 2

Sebi Ski Resort: 4

Lakeshore Quarry: 3

Southland Drive: 2

Jefferson Hills: 1

Lake Virgil: 3

Edgewater: 4

And here are all 50 speed cameras available in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. Start the engines of your car and show everyone who is the fastest, earning 3 Stars. And if you are 100% interested in the game, I suggest you read our guide on where to find the bears and the location of all the graffiti.