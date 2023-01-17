Need for Speed ​​Unbound includes 80 billboards. Finding them all will give you access to the linked trophy and take you one step closer to 100% arcade racing game. None of these billboards are missablein fact, you can collect these collectibles even after completing the main storyline.

We remind you, however, that to begin the hunt you will have to wait to finish the prologue. If you are impatient, just throw yourself into multiplayer. But it’s something we advise against doing. Not only that, the collectibles and challenges of Need for Speed ​​Unbound are shared between history and onlineso you don’t have to repeat them twice.

But where are the Need for Speed ​​Unbound billboards? Here they are:

Kennedy Drive: 6

Kennedy Test Tracks: 3

Yams Park: 5

Griffith Parklands: 2

North Oaks: 4

Dunpont View: 6

Belmont Lake: 2

Rosehill Drive: 1

Palermo: 3

Apolonia District: 3

Underwood Gardens: 1

Cyrill Heights: 1

West Brooks: 2

University Central: 5

Douglas Park: 5

Sebi Ski Resort: 9

Lakeshore Quarries: 6

Southland Drive: 2

Jefferson Hills: 6

Lake Virgil: 3

Edgewater: 5

Now you know where to find all the signs in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. All you have to do is warm up the engine of your favorite racing car, prepare a set-up and hit the road, but this time you’d better go slowly, so you can find the signs.