Need for Speed ​​Unbound hides 80 graffiti. Finding them all will help you get the connected trophy and 100% of the game. No graffiti is missing, especially since you will have time to collect them even after completing the main storyline.

Just like with bear collectibles, you can also read our guide here. But now let’s go back to the graffiti. Here’s where to find them and how many there are, area by area.

Remember to press X or Square to interact with them and make the system count them.

Duncan Bay: 2

Kennedy Drive: 1

Kennedy Test Tracks: 3

Yams Park: 4

Griffith Parklands: 1

North Oaks: 2

Dupont view: 2

Belmont Lake: 1

Rosehill Drive: 3

Palermo: 8

Alponia District: 5

Underwood Gardens: 6

Cyrill Heights: 3

West Brooks: 4

University Central: 10

Douglas Park: 8

Sebi Ski Resort: 4

Lakeshort Quarry: 3

Southland Drive: 1

Jefferson Hills: 2

Lake Virgil: 4

Edgewater: 3

Now you know where to find all the graffiti in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. All you have to do is start the engine and go hunting for street art. The general advice is to check the narrow streets and above all not to go looking for graffiti while being chased by the police or at night, where visibility in dark areas is linked only to the lights of your racing car.

