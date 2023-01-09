Need for Speed ​​Unbound will test the your drift skills over 35 different areas. Completing them and getting 3 Stars means getting the connected trophy and done one step towards 100% of the game.

I remind you that the activities are available only and exclusively after you have completed the prologue of the main campaign. Not only, you won’t have to repeat things twice between singleplayer and online. Since these are “side” elements of the game, you will be able to complete them even after completing the main storyline.

That’s all the drift zones, some areas of the map won’t be there because they don’t have drift zones.

Duncan Bay: 1

Kennedy Drive: 2

Kennedy Test Tracks: 2

Yams Park: 2

North Oaks: 1

Dunpont View: 1

Belmont Lake: 2

Rosehill Drive: 2

Palermo: 2

Apolonia District: 1

Underwood Gardens: 2

West Brooks: 1

University Central: 1

Douglas Park: 1

Sebi Ski Resort: 3

Lakeshore Quarry: 4

Jefferson Hills: 2

Lake Virgil: 2

Edgewater: 3

Now you know where to find all the Need for Speed ​​Unbound drift zones. Start the engines, prepare the set-up and take to the streets to show everyone who is the King (or Queen) of drifting. If you’re interested, we’ve also written a guide to bear locations, where to find graffiti, and we’ve got a guide to speed cameras too.