Famitsuthe famous Japanese newspaper, has published the new ones reviews of the week, thus allowing us to see what votes are assigned to the most prominent games on the Japanese market right now. Here is this week’s (short) list:

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]

Cosmo Dreamer (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]

Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Need for Speed ​​Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

As you can see, Need for Speed ​​Unbound was able to get a decent 32 out of 40. In our review we welcomed it with less enthusiasm, however: “Need for Speed ​​Unbound manages on the one hand to strongly characterize the experience from a visual point of view, thanks to the controversial effect in the style of “Who framed Roger Rabbit?” which sees cel-shaded characters move within a realistically rendered world, including cars and scenarios; on the other hand, it remains vague in terms of gameplay, taking up the guessed formula by Heat but without great conviction, fielding a driving model that we were unable to fully appreciate and an open world that is undoubtedly beautiful to look at but which does not provide concrete reasons to be explored in depth.

To dominate though is Dragon Quest Treasures, the new spin-off of the Square Enix saga that we recently reviewed and received slightly more coldly than Famitsu. Here is an excerpt: “We didn’t think Dragon Quest Treasures would have so much fun: despite its angularity – especially from a technical point of view – the Square Enix title is a little gem that fits together many dynamics into a whole that works and glues on the Switch screen for several hours, especially if you insist on finding all the treasures and discovering every secret of Draconia. On another platform perhaps it would have turned out better, but at the moment no conversion seems to be planned. In any case, no we can help but recommend it to Dragon Quest super fans and those looking for a colorful and light-hearted fantasy adventure.”

We remember that Famitsu uses a unique system for reviews: instead of just one person, each game is treated by four reviewers who assign a vote out of ten. Finally, these are added together and a total number of up to forty is obtained.

