Need for Speed ​​Unbound it has 45 points on the map where you can jump. As with the speed camera and drift zones, you will need to complete them achieve 3 stars. Not only that, it will give you access to the trophy attached to completing the task and making a step forward to 100% of the game.

I remind you that the activities are unlocked only and exclusively after the prologue of the campaign. Not only that, you won’t have to repeat the activity twice in between singleplayer and multiplayer. And don’t worry, no jump is missable.

But what is the location of the jumps on the map? Here they are:

Kennedy Drive: 4

Kennedy Test Tracks: 2

Yams Park: 5

Griffith Parklands: 2

North Oaks: 2

Dunpont View: 3

Belmont Lake: 1

Rosehill Drive: 2

Palermo: 1

Apolonia District: 1

Underwood Gardens: 2

Douglas Park: 2

Sebi Ski Resort: 4

Lakeshore Quarry: 4

Southland Drive: 2

Jefferson Hills: 3

Edgewater: 5

Now you know where to find all to jump in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. Start the engines, take a running start and jump as long as possible. But watch out for the car landing. I remind you that on our pages we have guides on the position of the bears, the position of the speed cameras and the position of the drifting areas. If all this doesn’t interest you, you can always read our review of the latest chapter of one of the franchises that changed the arcade racing game.