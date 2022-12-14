Need for Speed ​​Unbound has as many as 100 bears hidden in the map. These are some collectibles that you will need to obtain trophies or achievements. Also, it is necessary for also get 100% of the game.

None of the bears are missable, and you can also get them after completing the main story. Exactly like Need for Speed ​​Heat, but instead of flamingos there are bears. Collectibles are available after completing the story prologue. So from now on you will have to explore even the narrow alleys in order to find all the bears.

So here’s how many bears there are in Need for Speed ​​Unbound divided by each area:

Duncan Bay: 4

Kennedy Drive: 4

Kennedy Test Tracks: 6

Yams Park: 7

Griffith Parklands: 3

North Oaks: 4

Dupont View: 5

Belmont Lake: 2

Rosehill Drive: 3

Palermo: 3

Apolonia District: 3

Underwood Gardens: 4

Cyrill Heights: 1

West Brooks: 1

University Central: 7

Douglas Park: 6

Sebi Ski Resort: 8

Lakeshore Quarries: 6

Southland Drive: 2

Jefferson Hills: 6

Lake Virgil: 5

Edgewater: 10

And here is the location of all bear-shaped collectibles in Need for Speed ​​Unbound. Now you just have to start the game and find them all. And in case you haven’t already, we recommend reading our review of the new Need for Speed.