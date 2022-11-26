Need for Speed ​​Unbound is again a victim of leak: just a few days after the official launch of the game, some new ones have popped up on the net video from gameplay that show the Criterion-branded racer in action: you’ll find a couple below, as long as they haven’t been removed in the meantime.

We talked a few weeks ago about all the novelties of Need for Speed ​​Unbound, which in particular from a graphic point of view introduces a style inspired by the street art and therefore enriched with new and cartoonish visual effects.

In both videos below it is possible to observe these solutions, in particular the clip with the accident, while the user who plays is driving a Beetle classic, evidently modified to be able to compete with the other cars in the race.

However, it is the characters who take the greatest responsibility for the artistic renewal that characterizes the new episode, with polygonal models that make a fine show of a cartoonish cel shading and thus pay homage to some great “urban” classics that went perfectly with the graffiti theme , such as Jet Set Radio.

It will be interesting to verify the quality of the system developed by the development team and the variety of events available in the open world scenario of Need for Speed ​​Unbound: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting December 2nd .