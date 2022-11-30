IGN posted a video from gameplay with the former 14 minutes of the campaign Need for Speed ​​Unboundthe new episode of the racing series developed by Criterion and already available in early access for owners of the Palace Edition.

Among the most interesting titles to be released in December 2022, Need for Speed ​​Unbound tries to revolutionize the graphic style typical of the franchise inspired by street art and thus introducing cartoonish effects, as well as characters in cel shading.

According to this video, the final result is undoubtedly appreciable but it is clear that what counts in the context of experience will certainly be the gameplay and the breadth of the open world scenario, which will also guarantee in this case a large number of activities with which to grapple.

Certainly compared to the Need for Speed ​​Unbound video leaks graphics appear smooth and consistentas expected since it is a product intended exclusively for current generation platforms, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.