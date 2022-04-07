According to Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, Electronic Arts has decided to release the next Need for Speed ​​only for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In other words, the publisher has decided not to make a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the Criterion game.

Jeff Grubb shared this information via his show, GrubbSnax (against payment, transcribed by VGC). “Need for Speed ​​is coming this year … it’s true, the game should arrive in November. If you are a Need for Speed ​​fan who bought a next generation console, here are some news: it will only be next-gen. They have switched to exclusive support for the new consoles. ”

We remember that, officially, the next Need for Speed ​​is cross-gen. The information was given by EA’s Chief Studio Officer, Lauren Miele. According to Grubb, however, the company has changed its mind and the game will only arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as obviously on PC. For now it is obviously just a rumor and nothing more: we will have to wait for official news.

Need for Speed

Criterion has worked on Need for Speed ​​in the past, but moved away from it to help DICE with Star Wars Battlefront II and, more recently, Battlefield 2042. Criterion worked on Need for Speed ​​Rivals, helping put the series into Ghost’s hands Games, which, however, has become only a support team in recent years. EA also owns Codemasters, since late 2020, which are known for the Dirt and F1 series.

Finally, we remind you that EA has already confirmed that there will not be an EA Play this year, so we don’t know when we will receive new information on the upcoming games.