As we have known for a while, Need for Speed is about to return in a totally renewed guise and in search of a focus lost from sight in the last few iterations. In the course of the various chapters, in fact, the series has unraveled various obstacles that have undermined its success.

The latest NFS Heat was still quite appreciated, also for the interesting idea of ​​changing events between day and night, but we are far from the sensational successes of the early years. Times have changed, it is true, yet in Electronic Arts they seem to be serious, with a project entrusted to the skilled hands of Criterion.

A new batch of Playtests have been sent out including new in-person EA Playtests next week in Guildford, UK 👀 – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 9, 2022



The official presentation seems to be close, given that the Summer Game Fest is upon us but also for the leak arising from the well-known Tom Henderson, which announced a new series of arcade racing tests. The EA Play 2022 will not be there, so it would be possible to hope for an early reveal.