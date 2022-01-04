According to some job advertisements posted on the website of Tencent, the guys from TiMi Studios and EA are joining forces to create Need for Speed ​​Online Mobile, a new open world racing game for mobile devices that will apparently take advantage of theUnreal Engine 4.

As reported in a thread of Reddit, Tencent is currently looking for 3D animators, gameplay planners, project managers and design specialists in Shenzen and Shanghai. The descriptions of some of the open positions speak of a large open world that players can freely explore and the use of the Epic Games engine.

Are Tencent and TiMi Studios teaming up with EA to create a new Need for Speed ​​mobile game?

At the moment, neither Tencent nor Electronic Arts have confirmed the works on the game, but news about it may not be long in coming.

In any case, if confirmed, this is not the first external collaboration for TiMi Studios, given that the studio has already created other mobile games in collaboration with major software houses. These include Pokémon Unite, Call of Duty Mobile, and Arena of Valor. In short, we are certainly talking about a team with great experience in the mobile gaming sector.

Staying at Tencent, the Asian giant recently acquired Turtle Rock Studios, developer of Back 4 Blood, and signed an agreement for the distribution of Vanguard, the new Remedy project.