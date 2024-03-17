NostalgiaNexus shared a video of theirs fan-made remake Of Need For Speed ​​Most Wantedmade in Unreal Engine 5. The video, which you find just below, lasts about 15 minutes and allows you to see some gameplay of the game.

In this version, the remake of Need For Speed ​​Most Wanted (we are talking about the first Most Wanted, from 2005) uses new technological systems such as Niagara and NOS FX. Furthermore, the team working on the project created their own custom traffic system and inserted a shader for the internal parts of the car.

Added to all this is the presence of 3D trees with its own movement effect caused by the wind and also with falling leaves. The original had static trees, so this is a clear and visible improvement. For the road textures, those of Xbox 360 were used and then upscaled.

We specify that this remake it is not available for download. It doesn't appear that NostalgiaNexus has any plans to make the project available to the public.