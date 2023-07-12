The return of one of the most beloved chapters of the automotive series Need for Speed would be around the corner: Push Square reveals to us that an insider has let slip a significant detail regarding the expected return of the chapter Most Wanted.

Simone Bailly, voice actress for Jonathan Cross’ partner in Need for Speed: Most Wanted, would publish a Tweet, later deletedwhere it revealed not only the existence of the remake of the aforementioned chapter, but also provided a truly attractive release period.





The text of the Tweet would have been as follows:

“Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake will arrive in 2024. Like and comment if you can’t wait to go hunting with Cross ((Dean McKenzie) and his inseparable partner (Simone Bailly)”

In short, not only would the title actually be in development or even close to the announcement, but it should arrive on the market already during the next year.

As we well know, they exist two versions of Need for Speed: Most Wantedone released in 2005 and one released in 2012. We have reason to believe that the voice actress was referring to the former as she herself worked on the 2005 version, released on PS2.

We remind you that the last title in the Need for Speed ​​series to be released was Unbound (find our review here) released in 2022 on PC and next-generation consoles. Ready to warm up the engines?