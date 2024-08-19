The franchise of Need for Speed had one of its highest points with the launch of Most Wanteda title that to this day remains one of the most beloved by fans, to the point that it is asked EA constantly a remake or at least a notable remaster. And in the face of the studios’ refusals, they themselves have set to work to create what they want to see on screen, and the best thing is that it is not turning out badly at all.

The person in charge of the project calls himself Nostalgia Nexusand has been using Unreal Engine 5 to reflect this, even releasing a gameplay video that emulates many things from the original but with additions that make it look like an adaptation of the current times. In addition, the sensation of speed may be the best seen so far.

You can check it out here:

Here is the description of the game:

Need for Speed: Most Wanted is a racing video game developed by EA Black Box and published by Electronic Arts. It is part of the popular Need for Speed ​​series and was first released in 2005. In Most Wanted, players take on the role of a street racer competing in illegal races in the fictional city of Rockport. The main objective is to defeat a list of the 15 most wanted racers, known as the “Blacklist,” to become the number one racer. Throughout the game, players must compete in a variety of racing events, evade the police, and upgrade their vehicles with new parts and upgrades to take on tougher opponents. The game is known for its intense police chase action, car customization, and open-ended gameplay, where players can freely explore the city while taking part in challenges and events. Most Wanted is widely considered one of the best titles in the Need for Speed ​​series and has had a lasting impact on racing games.

It is not yet known whether the modder will release this version or if he will only have it for his own use.

Via: Youtube