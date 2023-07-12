This hypothesis was suggested on Instagram by the actress Simone Bailly who in the original 2005 game (not to be confused with the 2012 reimagining of the same name) played Sergeant Jonathan Cross’ unnamed partner.

In the future of the Need for Speed ​​series it seems there could be a remake of one of the most loved games in the EA series, more specifically a remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted which may hit store shelves in 2024 .

Simone Bailly’s post confirms the arrival of a remake of Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted?

“Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake will be released in 2024, leave a like and a comment if you want to see Cross (Dean McKenzie) and his partner (Simone Bailly) hunt down the most wanted ones.” reads Bailey’s post.

The comment in question was deleted by the actress shortly after publicationbut not fast enough to escape the eyes of the community ResetEra who saved and shared a photo of the offending post.

Clearly there is nothing official and therefore we recommend taking everything with a grain of salt, waiting for an official confirmation or denial from EA and Criterion. That said, what do you think? Would you be interested in a remake of 2005’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted?