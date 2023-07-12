EA’s 2005 open-world racer Need for Speed: Most Wanted could be getting the remake treatment if a recent post from a voice actor on the original game proves to be accurate.

Word of a remake for Need for Speed: Most Wanted comes via now-deleted Instagram and Twitter posts (as spotted over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit) from actor Simone Bailly who – alongside various television appearances over the years in the likes of Stargate SG-1 and The L Word – played Officer Turf in the original 2005 game.

According to Bailly, a “Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake is being release in 2024”, and we can surmise it’s a new version of EA Vancouver’s 2005 original rather than developer Criterion Games’ 2012 racer of the same name, as Bailly says she ‘ll once again be starring as the “partner” of protagonist Sergeant Jonathan Cross.

Cross (voiced by Dean McKenzie) played a prominent role in Need for Speed: Most Wanted 2005’s story, leading a task force of traffic officers working to put an end to the city of Rockport’s illegal street racing scene. The player character, of course, had other ideas.

If Bailly’s talk of a remake proves to be accurate, it’s unclear if she and McKenzie have returned to the studio to record new lines or if it’ll simply be reusing those from the original game.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted was well-received when it released back in 2005, with Eurogamer calling it “near enough an essential purchase” and awarding it an 8/10. EA’s most recent Need for Speed ​​entry, last year’s Need for Speed ​​Unbound, earned itself a Recommended badge from former Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin Robinson, despite general sense EA had shoved it out the door to die.