Among the multiple releases that covered the speed catalog last year, there was also a remastering as interesting as that of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit. His arrival was not entirely successful, especially because some adjustments were missing that required some updates. Now, from Criterion Games, they have chosen to go one step further and Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has a new update for Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 to achieve higher resolutions and framerates.

And it is that Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered managed to adapt to the previous generation, including the most powerful consoles, such as Xbox One X, offering an experience in which you had to choose between resolution or performance. And the truth is that neither of the two could be reached with ease, the version with the highest frame rate being especially striking to give that feeling of speed that usually characterizes this series.

But now, they have thought about improving the proposal and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has a new update for Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 that allows you to play at 4K and 60fps. This has been communicated through the game blog on the Electronic Arts website.

And if you’re playing on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X, we’ve got great news for you: downloading this update will improve your 4K resolution and performance at 60 FPS. PlayStation®4 Pro and Xbox One X players will also see an improvement in visual fidelity with more than 50 FPS without limiting in 4K.

As you can see, this improvement not only allows game consoles to new generation running at 4K @ 60fps, It also improves performance a bit more on Xbox One X and Playstation 4 Pro consoles.

But in addition to this, they wanted to add a new functionality that could not be introduced at launch. An improved vehicle customization tool has been added. It is a characteristic that was not in the original game and that allows users to customizeOn the same level as the latest Need for Speed ​​Heat, your vehicles in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered review

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered arrived last year on Xbox One consoles and Playstation 4, in addition to PC, offering a reminder of what this game came to be. Its improvements managed to bring back those glory years of Need for Speed, although many may prefer a remake of hits such as Underground or the original Most Wanted. We will see what path the Need for Speed ​​saga now takes, knowing that there is a new project underway.