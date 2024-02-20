The Need for Speed ​​team is celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary with another year of live service content for its most recent release, Unbound.

“Surprise! We're still here,” developer Criterion Games shared in a new blog post, where it detailed Need for Speed: Unbound's year two roadmap. “NFS turns 30 this year, and with that huge legacy, we couldn't stand idle. However, this year will be a bit different from the previous one.”

The studio said it hopes players will make “new memories” with the Need for Speed ​​series this year, but admitted it “can't build everything everyone wants right now.” What it can do, however, is work with its community to decide what the series should look like in the future.



Need for Speed ​​Unbound – The DF Tech Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S – Criterion is BACK!





Digital Foundry was impressed by what Criterion's achieved with Need for Speed: Unbound.

“Our vision is that through our second year of live service, you can, for the first time, begin to play the ultimate NFS experience in one place. Your feedback and gameplay will help shape the future of this iconic franchise. As you play, we will be listening, observing and reacting to the things you want to see and those you don't,” Criterion said.

First, the team will add four new “volumes” of content in the coming year. Released every few months, these will include “exciting themed updates, with at least one new major mode added to each volume.” There will also be more events, challenges and ranks to earn.

The studio also plans to release “at least two” new fully-customizable cars as part of the Speed ​​Pass. “And when we say cars, we mean cars in the NFS sense, like no one else creates,” Criterion said. “We aren't just talking base models here and stock paint there; we are talking cars that come with fully customizable body kits with a myriad of interchangeable parts so you can tweak your ride just the way you want it.”

Criterion said it would also focus on the most-requested bug fixes and other improvements from its community.

A new premium track will be added to the Speed ​​Pass from Volume Six. This, Criterion said, will give players “instant access” to one of Need for Speed's “hot new vehicles” and unlock the ability to earn all its customization content.

“Refining our Speed ​​Pass this way is how we can keep delivering unique new content and gameplay to you through a more simplified approach. If that's not your thing, though, we will still be offering a free track of the Speed ​​Pass with new vehicles and customizations for you to enjoy,” Criterion said.

In short, Criterion said its next year will be one of learning and listening for the Need for Speed: Unbound developer, and building on the feedback it receives. In the meantime, it is working with a 'Player Council' while this all goes on, which also understands Need for Speed ​​influencers.



Image credit: Criterion Games

Need for Speed ​​Unbound received a positive review from Eurogamer, described as “an arcade racer that's capable of going toe-to-toe with the all-conquering Forza Horizon”. However, shortly after releasing five long-serving senior team members left Criterion to form Fuse Games.