Electronic Arts will keep new test in attendance dedicated to the next episode of Need for Speed next week in Guildford, UK: the well-known leaker Tom Henderson reports.

According to Jeff Grubb, the next Need for Speed ​​will have photorealistic graphics with anime elements and will only be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, but the game has not yet been officially announced and therefore we will have to wait again for confirmation.

How long will we have to wait? We know that Electronic Arts has canceled EA Play 2022 and will present its games later, individually, but the hope is that already this summer some reveal may appear.

The latest main chapter of the franchise, Need for Speed ​​Heat (review) was positively received by audiences and critics due to the interesting structure with the alternation of day and night, as well as the events that changed accordingly.

The rumors about the anime style suggest that EA wants to focus once again on arcade mechanics, as per tradition for the brand, but otherwise the project is still shrouded in mystery: we’ll see.