The end of the year looks to continue having interesting video games, given that in a few days expected titles such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol and of courseNeed for Speed ​​Unbound. Regarding the latter, his social networks have been very active, but it seems that the CM of the account has gone a bit too far with his responses.

The discussion started because a user complained about The Palace Edition, since it allows users to play the title three days before it is officially released. Thus he mentioned that it was unfair to pay more to be able to play before, the CM replied: Cry bro or buy it at regular price I don’t care. Something that the public did not like.

For anyone that missed it pic.twitter.com/cnopGAloiC — Wonder 👑✨💜 (@christinamagma) November 23, 2022

Soon after, the user mentioned that AE He had lost the purchase of the day, this because he considered the comment offensive, but the users found it quite the opposite, something very funny.

This is how the answer came in the form of an apology from the account, here is the comment:

We admit we got a bit caught up in the hype for launch and some of our recent social media replies crossed the line. To those fans we upset, we apologize. We will do better. See you here next week. — Need for Speed ​​(@NeedforSpeed) November 23, 2022

We admit we got a bit caught up in the launch hype and some of our recent responses on social media crossed the line. To those fans we upset, we apologize. We will do better. See you here next week.

Remember that the game launches on December 2.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: In my opinion I don’t think it was a super rude answer, but that’s the world of social networks. Surely that lost sale is going to be compensated with that of the other fans.