According to what was reported in a post on reddit, TiMi Studios, part of Tencent, would be looking for staff to work on a new one Need for Speed open world, whose code name is Need for Speed ​​online Mobile, in collaboration with EA Games. The title would be developed in Unreal Engine 4 and would be an open world.

After the recent news about the postponement of a new chapter of the saga to this year, now comes the possibility of being able to see a new chapter for mobile, developed by TiMi Studios, owned by the Chinese giant Tencent. The job request does not even hide the title of the game, showing just some racing cars.

The text of the job search is exclusively in Chinese but one user translated the whole thing, allowing us to understand which is one of the positions currently required for the development of this title:

The design of the various game modes of the big world realistic mobile racing game or the design of the 3C racing experience; compiling various related design plans and application lists; decision making and follow-up of various tasks in the research and development process to ensure quality and smooth communication within the group; follow Advance and analyze statistical data, formulate follow-up optimization plans based on data and feedback, and follow specific development.

The details that come out of the questions they immediately make it clear that this title will be exclusively for mobile, without any possibility of being able to see it on console or PC. Furthermore, the same user who reported the information highlights how the title no longer seems to have a release scheduled for 2021, with the possibility of a beta version this year.

For those unfamiliar with it, TiMi is famous for the mobile version of many titles, including Call of Duty Mobile, Arena of Valor and the most famous Pokémon UNITE, which is also available on Nintendo Switch consoles. Neither the company nor EA has confirmed the veracity of this information, which however could lead to a reveal very soon.

We just have to wait to see if and when a Need for Speed open world for mobile.