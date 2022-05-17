Need for Speed is a franchise that has been around for around 28 years and has amassed millions in sales over its lifetime. Even though the series has struggled lately, veteran players still fondly remember the happy days.

Titles like Need for Speed ​​3: Hot Pursuit they are classic for a reason. Whether it’s the amazing looking tracks, the challenging police chases or the 3D graphics, the game was hugely successful when it launched.

How cool is it for fans to see the game with the latest graphics engine while retaining its original models? The video you can see below shows footage of Hot Pursuit brought in Unreal Engine 5. Modder David Kerekes said he has “just started work” on the game and that what we see here is a first glimpse of the modernized title. Kerekes apparently used “various NFS modding tools and more” to get everything up and running, but this is the project at a very early stage where the work is still primal.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new chapter of Need for Speed ​​that will be developed by Criterion Games in collaboration with Codemasters Cheshire.

Source: The Gamer