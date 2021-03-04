Digital Foundry has done what it knows how to do again, and launched a video comparing Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox Series X and PS5, after the game received an update to work optimally in the new generation. Following the news that we won’t be seeing a Need For Speed ​​this year because Criterion will be busy helping with the development of Battlefield 6, it’s interesting to see how next-gen consoles perform with this game.

It’s interesting to see how Stellar Entertainment has handled the remaster across the various platforms. Hot Pursuit was fundamentally a 30fps game. The version of the game for the last generation consoles aims at 1080p30. Although on Xbox One X you have the option to choose between 4K30 and 1080p60.

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox Series X and PS5

From the arrival of Burnout 2 to Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, Criterion was widely recognized for his work within racing games. And while Hot Pursuit hasn’t evolved significantly visually, the game still performs very well, the handling is sublime, and the concept is straightforward, immediate, and brilliant. However, this Next-Gen patch has its buts. In this case the reason why Digital Foundry is limited to comparing Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox Series X and PS5, it is because the update does not include benefits, for now, for Xbox Series S, although it is very capable of supporting them, as they say in the video.

Regarding the performance of Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox Series X and PS5, Digital Foundry is very emphatic in emphasizing that this update is not specifically an optimization for the new generation, since what was done was to unlock the Frame Rate. In addition, it emphasizes that there is a problem in this for xbox version, which will need to be fixed in a future update. All in all, it sums up that in general the game works on both consoles at 4K and 60fps.