Angela Merkel has her hands full in the corona pandemic. The Chancellor gets expertise from a physicist – but his demands were apparently partly “not taken seriously”.

Corona infections are increasing rapidly in Germany.

Angela Merkel called the prime ministers to an emergency meeting. During the negotiations, the Chancellor trusted a physicist.

The day after, Professor Michael Meyer-Hermann expressed great concern in a ZDF interview.

Update from October 16, 2020: In one ZDF interview has the Mathematician and physicist Michael Meyer-Hermann once again expressly expressed his concerns. “We are seeing signs that the virus is currently spreading uncontrollably,” he said. It is possible that many asymptomatically infected people are already out and about in public because many health authorities can no longer keep up with the recording of the infected and the follow-up of contacts. At a certain point, the exponential growth can no longer be stopped. And already now one can see sudden increases in the occupancy of the Intensive care beds and see the number of dead.

“We don’t need small improvements, we need a big rethink,” he said. And with a view to the talks between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister: “That did not happen in the form.” The politicians would have understood that “this is now about the sausage”, but not taken the necessary measures. It follows from this Meyer-Hermann: “We probably have to do more than that in the population activities now are.”

And then he gives an outlook: “The infection process for the next ten days has already been determined, the numbers will continue to rise.” Flattening could see – that is due to the behavior of the population. “If we have one Lockdown want to prevent, then we all have to stick together now and protect each other. ”His appeal:“ We shouldn’t necessarily have smaller celebrations now and everyone who doesn’t necessarily have to travel should just stay at home.

After a sharp increase in the number of infections: Merkel and the prime ministers advise personally

First report from October 15, 2020: Berlin – The Corona infection numbers are increasing sharply in Germany. The federal and state governments have now adopted stricter measures and cuts in regions with many new infections. “It is and will hopefully remain a challenge of the century,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel after the corona negotiation marathon, her view of the dimension and scope of the ones taken in Berlin Corona resolutions out. The Chancellor and Prime Minister met from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Chancellor and the Prime Ministers met again in person for the first time since June and did not only consult by video conference.

But Merkel does not go far enough. Probably also because she fears that not even these could be implemented by different countries. “I am not satisfied: the results are not hard enough, that we ward off disaster “, she should go to around 9 p.m. image-Information said in the meeting. And: “Then we’ll be back here in two weeks. It’s just not enough what we’re doing here. The basic mood is that everyone looks for a little loophole. That’s what worries me. And the list of health authorities that don’t make it is getting longer. “

Merkel relies on Corona consultants

Not only the Chancellor and the 16 country leaders were represented at the negotiation marathon in the Chancellery. A scientist, whom Angela Merkel is very fond of, received a lot of attention. Of the Physicist Michael Meyer-Hermann is professor at the Technical University of Braunschweig and head of the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research. There he explores the possibilities of understanding the immune system with the help of mathematics. Merkel is a physicist herself.

Meyer-Hermann, in cooperation with the Ifo Institute, already had one on the corona pandemic in May study released. “If politics allows more economic activity in the short term, the phase of the restrictions is extended so much according to our simulation analyzes that the total costs rise,” the study says. “It’s not five to twelve, but twelve to turn the ship,” said Michael Meyer-Hermann on Wednesday.

Meyer-Hermann warns of easing and calls for a travel ban

The physicist is not a fan of loosening and warns of a strong growth in new infections. For Meyer-Hermann are Mask requirement and fine very important. You don’t even have to discuss major events. “Immediate uniform action in Germany is necessary, ”he said. The 53-year-old has very clear ideas: “The strategy of prudent easing is not only preferable in terms of health policy, but also economically.”

He also complies Travel ban from risk areas makes sense. However, this proposal was not heard by the majority of the ministers. “Nobody took the demand for travel bans seriously”, should after image-Information even a minister said. (ck)