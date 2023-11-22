Lindsey Shaw and Devon Werkheiserwho gave life to Jennifer ‘Moze’ Mosely and Ned Bigby, respectively, in the remembered series of Nickelodeon ‘Ned’s School Survival Manual’, they made a revelation on their podcast, which shocked all fiction fans. Both actors detailed the sexual encounters they had during the recordings, something that also left people very surprised. Daniel Curtis Leewho played Simon Nelson-Cuck, ‘Cookie’.

It should be remembered that both Shaw and Werkheiser mentioned some time ago that they had a romantic relationship for a short period, while the series was on the air.

What was the meeting like that the actors of ‘Ned’s Manual’ had?

During the broadcast of the podcast titled ‘Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide’which the three actors released in early 2023, Lindsey Shaw told one of the passages during her time in the ‘Ned’s Handbook’. “Do you remember the first…?” began Shaw, who was quickly interrupted by Werkheiser, who, laughing, asked: “What are you going to ask in this podcast?” To which she responded directly: “The first oral sex.”

To this, Devon responded that he did remember, but asked his partner if she really wanted to talk about that topic. Shaw continued the conversation by saying that he felt that this situation was a failure because, after said sexual encounter, he only managed to say “Ok, thank you,” and then go to the bathroom to “finish his work.” The latter left Curtis Lee, the third protagonist of the series and who also hosts the new program, very surprised.

However, it was not the only moment they narrated, since ‘Moze’ asked him: “What moment do you remember? The one on the couch?”; to which his companion responded: “No, the one from that time in the back seat of your car.” After those words, Lindsey stated that they were indeed busy in some places.

What was ‘Ned’s School Survival Manual’ about?

He ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ either ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’by its name in English, was a series produced by Nickelodeon and created by Scott Fellows that aired from 2004 to 2007, accumulating a total of 54 episodes in three seasons.

Lindsey Shaw, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee starred in the series. Photo: Nickelodeon

The theme of this fiction was to provide, accompanied with a touch of humor, various advice to students to be able to survive and successfully overcome the school stage. Ned, the protagonist of the production, played the role of guide not only for the viewers, but also for his schoolmates, who turned to him to overcome various situations within the plot.

