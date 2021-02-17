F.A generation ago, the first ensemble for contemporary dance in the Netherlands, the “Nederlands Dans Theater” (NDT) was founded. The company experienced internationally benchmark decades in the late twentieth century with its choreographers Jiri Kylián and Hans van Manen. One, who grew up in Prague in the reflection of the Laterna Magica, brought surrealistic shadowy realms with a false bottom and black holes onto the stage, the other pulled the pointe shoe off the feet of the false princesses of the past and placed his modern, self-confident, passionate ballerinas on it.

Allowing men to patiently turn in circles has always been a long way off from dancers at van Manen. Only his ingenuity and intelligent movement can match the courage and wit of this choreographer. He found emancipation for everyone, and choreographed the first pas de deux for men. That is history, van Manen stayed away from the ensemble for a long time, but you have to think of him and Jiri Kylian when you watch the new evening “Shadow’s Whispers”, shown as a worldwide livestream premiere, and especially the world premiere “Baby don’t hurt me ”by the siblings Imre and Marne van Opstal.

The relationship lies less in the language than in the moving expression of dance-controlled, concentrated feelings, of desire, of being young and insecure, different and sometimes scared, then being able to do everything at once, to conquer the world in one leap. Back then, when the NDT was founded, it was clearly a challenge to the ballet establishment, the beginning of the liberation from stereotypes, the passionate search for authentic expression. And that is how you can understand the play by the Imre and Marne siblings.

A new understanding of contemporary dance

Two of the young, outstanding dancers are coiffed and made up like women and at the beginning acknowledge their fluid identity. And report on how difficult it is sometimes out on the street to be masculine and feminine at the same time. Here in the deliberately contradicting choreography “Baby don’t hurt me”, which artfully mixes all possible idioms, her dance creates an intuitive understanding of her life decision. Immediately one thinks: You should be able to freely choose who and how you want to be without risk!

Imre and Marne van Opstal want to bring the shelter of the rehearsal process onto the stage and, as it were, only open the fourth wall, and thus share with us, the audience, an intimacy captured in art that really moves us deeply.

How gladly one would have liked to share the theater with these fantastic dancers, would have heard them gasping for air up there on the stage, hearing their feet hit the ground. Perhaps it is no wonder that the NDT is now under the direction of Emily Molnar, in the sixty-second year after its founding, showing itself so inspired and pointing to a future of contemporary dance that is as much a passion for dance as it is for acting. Perhaps it is Holland’s pragmatic way of simply founding a new ensemble for the new dance that leads to the fact that this tradition now, after weaker years, brings about a new understanding of contemporary dance. Imre van Opstal, like her brother, was a member of the NDT. She now dances in Israel with the Batsheva Dance Company, to which traditionally there are close ties.

The German dance world is still fighting today

Anyone who looks at the Dutch new generation, including the virtuoso, highly individual dancers at the NDT, unpretentious, furious and determined to give everything, can only shy away from comparison with Germany. When the NDT started work in 1959, there was still no inkling of Pina Bausch’s career in Wuppertal, nothing of the fact that one day many classically trained ensembles would rename themselves “dance theater” and that Johann Kresnik would give dancers a say at the Deutsche Oper Berlin and wanted to express their concerns and needs on the huge opera stage.

The emancipation movement of this art was directed not only against structures that subordinated dance to other branches and made it financially worse off. In Germany at the end of the sixties, dancers turned against the prevailing understanding of dance, against what was summarized under the term “classical ballet”, whether it was romantic or neoclassical. The German dance world is struggling to this day with the consequences of prioritizing current work and socio-political relevant topics compared to the repertoire from three hundred and fifty years. It has turned against itself and has never been able to close the gap between tradition and future.

Then it turns into a controlled frenzy

In Holland, however, in 1961, two years after the founding of the NDT, Amsterdam was united with the national ballet, thus ensuring that the academic tradition also had a future. This calm, generous solution worked, and Ted Brandsen’s “Het Nationale Ballet” is also in an excellent position.

The NDT obviously wants to alleviate the shortage of internationally successful choreographers. In the meantime, if you look at “Shadow’s Whispers”, it is competing for victory with world premieres of the established names. The British-Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter has created a piece, with music from Edward Elgar to contemporary electronic sounds, which he semi-ironically called “From England with Love”. In school uniforms with ties and rucksacks, the troupe rages across the stage as if schoolyards had no walls. And then of course it turns into a controlled frenzy, because Holland can do a lot, but England invented punk rock.