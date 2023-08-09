EA wasp that lays its egg in a spider, which then shows zombie-like remote-controlled behavior and weaves an unusual web of a few, but particularly stable strands, which the wasp larva crawling out of the abdomen of the dying spider converts into a cocoon: That doesn’t sound like the animal , which could be used to convincingly justify that the extinction of species must be stopped as a matter of urgency. The argument of the intelligence appraiser Karin Resaint – there are such professions in Ned Beauman’s “The Common Lumpfish” – why such a bizarre-scary-looking product of evolution has an intrinsic value and why man violates the universe with every extinct species, is alone a reason to read this novel.

Karin Resaint is the only resistant character in the very recognizable world of a near future in which everything has happened that is still a bleak prognosis at the moment: the earth has warmed by more than two degrees, fires, floods, zoonoses have become normal, food like coffee, on the other hand, rarely. Species extinction, overshadowed by climate change in our real world of 2023, has skyrocketed in the level of attention, and Ned Beauman’s effortless way of making this plausible shows how much he has penetrated and thought further into the crises of our day.

Greetings from emissions trading

The Chinese accidentally exterminated the giant panda, and the loss of this favorite furry animal has finally startled mankind. Conferences were convened and a world commission to combat species extinction was set up. Twelve years later, the market has assimilated the good intentions and spat them out again as the “extinction industry”. The sale of indulgences via “extinction certificates” never had the intended effect – greetings from the CO2 emissions trade. Global companies willingly pay the price of being responsible for the disappearance of a species. In general, extinction is no longer viewed so narrowly, after all there are biobanks with animal DNA for a return when the technology is ready.

A road trip through Northern Europe

It only becomes somewhat uncomfortable for companies because it is expensive if they allow a particularly intelligent species to disappear. Finding that out is the job of biologist Karin Resaint, who believes she’s spotted one of the most intelligent species around while reviewing a project to mine ferromanganese nodules: the lumpfish, a thick-lipped, somewhat questioning-looking member of the lumpfish family. Unfortunately, incorrectly programmed robots that collect the nodules from the seabed destroy their last habitat in the Baltic Sea before Resaint can publish their research results. The environmental impact coordinator of the deep-sea mining company responsible, a forty-something named Mark Halyard, has a very different reason for being interested in the survival of the fish. He has to do with an attempt to enrich himself with the extinction certificates, which is in danger of being exposed.