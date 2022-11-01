company of Stefanini Group, Necxt, specialized in customer experience (CX) and customer service, opens vacancies for hiring professionals over 50 years old. 40 people will be selected and those interested must register by November 3rd.

The initiative is part of the +Experience program, developed by the company in 2021 and which aims to employ and train people aged 50 and over, who will be able to work in the area of ​​customer service.

This age group currently represents 10% of the company’s total workforce. The objective is to promote and expand the inclusion of these professionals, work on generational diversity and make room for an undervalued differential, which is to bring more knowledge and experience into the company. In addition, the action provides opportunities for those who wish to exercise their professional skills acquired throughout their careers.

“We have already had considerable feedback since the beginning of the implementation of our +Experience program. Expanding it is a great satisfaction for us, who believe in the potential and dedication of these professionals, who teach and learn all the time, in addition to transmitting to the youngest the value of resilience and obstinacy”, says Luiz Iannini, CEO of Necxt, who was recently elected executive of the year by the ABT Award, for his strong leadership in the sector and contribution to the development of customer relationship activity.

“In this age group, experience must be valued and applied in the corporate environment. We identified the profile of attentive professionals and good listeners during contact with the public, providing a humanized and qualitative service. The feedback has been very positive”, explains Natália Colomina, people and culture manager at Necxt.

The program has specific training content for +Experience members, with information that teaches them from the basics, including how to turn on the computer, how to act if there is a problem with the password, how to unlock necessary resources to how to perform the service the best way.

This reference material is available through Academia Stefanini, an internal ecosystem of courses and lectures, and can be accessed at any time.

The Stefanini Group portal informs that the candidate must have completed high school (with certificate); basic knowledge in Office package; good communication (verbal and written); must be up to date with all documents; be available to work six hours and 20 minutes a day.

The work schedule is 6×1 (alternating weekends off), to work in person in the Santana region, in São Paulo, close to the Metro station.

The salary is fixed, R$ 1,212, with food stamps (VA) or meal vouchers (VR). Nightly surcharge for the last hours. And there is also transportation vouchers (VT), life insurance, medical assistance and dental plan after 90 days, among other benefits.