After the evening of yesterday, Friday, February 16, family and friends said their last goodbye to Luis Alejandro, found buried in the Francisco I. Madero ejido in Chihuahua, recently the authorities revealed the cause of death of the young man.

Without yet determining exactly the motive for the murder of Luis Alejandro, who stopped communicating with his relatives on December 29, when he was trying to sell a truck, the progress of the autopsy reveals that the young man He received a bullet in the head.

According to the first investigations, the body of Luis Alejandro had been buried in the place for a little over a month, which gives indications that it was murdered the same day he was deprived of his freedom, last December 29.

It should be noted that two other bodies, not yet identified, were found a short distance from where the body of the 19-year-old young man was found. These were dismembered after murder.

Yesterday, February 16, family and friends said goodbye to the young man, who was known as “El chinito.” His father Marco Delgado dedicated a few words to him on social networks to say goodbye. He also thanked all the support the family received during these 48 days of anguish and uncertainty.

“Thank you to everyone and all those people who heartily accompanied us in their prayers. We love you! God gave us Luis Alejandro, #God took him away from us! Praise the Lord! #LuisAlejandro. I ask you for 1 more second of your time, Turn to heaven and thank God for the 19 years of Luis Alejandro's life,” he wrote.