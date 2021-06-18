The The Warhammer 4000 universe is as vast and rich as the huge variety of games that are set in this. And when I started the Necromunda Hired Gun review I was able to experience this. Warhammer 40k’s hive cities are a great representative of a sci-fi universe: gigantic-sized spaces that stretch from lightless underground industry to sky-piercing spiers.

This is perhaps why it is much more regrettable that the game fails to respond in terms of performance. Its main problem is the constant drops in Frame Rate, which in the midst of the constant and hectic confrontations becomes an obstacle to enjoying the game. As well as the constant bugs that end up spoiling the experience. To carry out this analysis of Necromunda Hired Gun we were waiting for the patch that would improve these errors.

Necromunda Hired Gun review for Xbox Series X

If for a moment we stop thinking about performance problems and bugs, we must say that Necromunda: Hired Gun is a game for those who enjoy action, with brutal and bloody combat, as well as confrontations that always make you feel satisfied. The mix of scenery, verticality, and gunplay can work really well and be really fun. Unfortunately, his mistakes take their toll and ruin a game that in design and proposal had a lot of potential.

Necromunda: Hired Gun shines when you get the most out of it to your mobility to eliminate enemies. Between the possibility of running on the walls, the hook and the double jump the possibilities are very great. Most of the weapons feel very good, offering a huge variety of styles in which you must find the one that best suits your style.

A game that had been delivered better finished to its users would have been a great opportunity for this game to be able to catch a greater number of players. On the other hand, having already passed two weeks since its launch, the experience remains the same. Even though the game is supposed to be optimized for Xbox Series X | S, version that was used in this analysis.

A bounty hunter with a dog

Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast paced first person shooter game that mixes different aspects of other games of the genre. You are a bounty hunter living in a mercenary shelter. As for the personality of the game, everything would be on the side of the scenarios with a shallow story and very standard characters. Which is not a defect in itself, this being a game that focuses on action.

The Core of the main gameplay of the game is to accept missions in order to get more money to buy more equipment in the various stores available. The 13 missions that will take you on a tour of Necromunda are the best part of Hired Gun, along with the scenarios each one explores. Necromunda as a universe is a Cyberpunk universe (with some Steampunk), completely dystopian and huge.

As seen on the cover of the game, we will have a dog. But he will not be with us permanently, but we will have to call him and he will remain with us for a limited time. This dog will be one more weapon that will help us to face the large numbers of enemies that sometimes surround us. And although sometimes it may not be that useful, I liked it.

An RPG shooter and Looter

Something that tried to implement the game and that we can highlight in this analysis of Necromunda Hired Gun, is the integration of RPG mechanics. While it does not level up, both our character and his dog can be improved in many ways with our trusted surgeon. The improvements are many and very diverse and all have effects on the gameplay. To access these improvements, we need money that is earned by doing the main or secondary missions.

Something interesting is to see how you are upgrades change the physical appearance of the character or dog, as well as the things we can do during combat. Some cyber upgrades offer game-changing abilities but most are smaller perks. Among those that change the ways we play can be, for example, the ability to teleport short distances to perform melee attacks.

These upgrade mechanics are also present with the team. In addition to being able to buy weapons, we can improve them and there are many options to change parts. For this we must attend the local gunsmith and make these improvements there. While most of these enhancements are simple, they work, plus there are a good variety of mods.

A list of mistakes

In addition to the performance problems, constant FPS drops, there is a list of errors that are obvious when playing, while very annoying. One of them is with the weapons inventory. Much more often than one could bear, when you put the weapon selector, the weapons you have cannot be seen, not only the images but sometimes the same name. Resulting in you not being able to use your entire arsenal when you need it most.

It also happens with one of its main gameplay elements (which Necromunda: Hired Gun borrows from Doom), the glory kills that regenerate you health. While it works, it doesn’t always do it satisfactorily. You can perform them after shooting enemies with your weapon and after they have taken enough damage. The problem on the one hand is that this hit is done with the same button with which you load the weapon, and it doesn’t always work.

Another mechanic that doesn’t work quite well is running on walls. On the one hand there are not many places where it can be used because stage design usually does not have the type of walls it requires. Which is a shame because there is a whole line of improvements for this skill. But it can also result that you end up running through walls that you did not want (nor did you know you could) and falling abysses where you will die irretrievably.

It is quite clear that Necromunda: Hired Gun could have been in development for longer to polish many of the errors it has, the most serious ones related to its performance. All in all, I had a good time with the game, even though there are definitely many moments when it is annoying and uncomfortable to play. You can’t help but see that even in version 1.4 the game is full of bugs, from annoying glitches like texture flickering to crashes.

The art and level design are amazing, weapons show promise when combined with interesting enemies, and the grapple is a great tool. There is a lot of potential in this game that is sadly lost among its failures. But all in all, it is a game that action game fans could enjoy, especially when a patch finally arrives that fixes most of their problems, which apparently it will arrive very soon.