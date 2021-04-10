Being one of those games that without expecting much surprised in its presentation, Necromunda: Hired Gun maintains a constant rate of information based on small excerpts of gameplay exposing small touches of what this game will be. And after having discovered two of its main weapons, Necromunda: Hired Gun presents his shotgun in a new trailer with gameplay.
Has been in the Focus Home Interactive channel where it has been possible to see a little more of the interesting gameplay of this game, which has managed to surprise by offering an experience reminiscent of those fast-pace shooters like the new DOOM. Now, to make it really attractive, it is important to have a good arsenal, so it is interesting to attend this trailer where Necromunda: Hired Gun presents his sawed-off shotgun.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer… as long as you have your shotgun down.
Since its discovery in the Microsoft Store, the information about this game has made very clear a very interesting concept for a very attractive shooter. And it is to take advantage of the huge lore from Warhammer 40,000 to expose an alternative to the usual war between factions already seems a striking concept. It is not a game about Space Marines, but in which a new icon of this universe is presented, the bounty hunter and his loyal cybermastine.
And with this, far are the experiences of slow and tactical gameplay that have been exposed around this license, as may be the case of Space Hulk: Deathwing, where the heavy armor of the Space Marines does not allow the mobility that Necromunda: Hired Gun treasures. A game that has proven to be very close to other games such as the new games in the DOOM saga and that have received so many successes and good reviews. Which makes that Necromunda: Hired Gun, it can become one of the most desirable games for those lovers of first-person action.
But there is still much to describe about this game, which for now is focusing on the arsenal of the protagonist and that will have to expose a little the basic mechanics of the story that will bring us Necromunda: Hired Gun. A game that is scheduled to arrive next June 1 on Xbox digital stores, Playstation and PC, the distribution in physical format delayed until June 30.
