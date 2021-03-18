Publisher Focus Home Interactive has just announced yet another Warhammer 40,000 game – and it looks a lot like Doom.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is a first-person shooter due out 1st June 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The debut trailer is below:

Necromunda: Hired Gun is described as “fast-paced and brutal”. You can wall-run, double-jump, use a grappling hook and upgrade yourself – even your brain and your pet dog.

Speaking of your dog, it’s a half-dog, half-robot companion who will kill for you in exchange for treats.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is developed by StreumOn Studio, maker of the well-received Space Hulk: Deathwing. I think it looks decent!