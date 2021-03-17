At a time when you are looking for any small hint of possible announcements from Xbox Game Studios, you can also find other games that, without having been announced, arise through leaks. And it is what comes to us today, since they have found Necromunda: Hired Gun on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X / S. It would be a game published by Focus Home Interactive that does not seem to be an exclusive game for the new generation of consoles, since it is listed as a game with Smart Delivery.
However, this discovery of Necromunda: Hired Gun on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X / S, opens the door to a new experience based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The insider Idle Sloth has published some pretty juicy information on this product, which has appeared without prior notice in the Microsoft Store. It is possible to attend to quite interesting information if we attend to the product page available.
(Leaked) Necromunda: Hired Gun on the Microsoft Store
✅ Single Player ✅ First Person Shooter ✅ Play as Bounty Hunter ✅ Endless weapon and augment customization ✅ Upgrade, advance, and level up as you collect bounties
On the product page itself you can see a series of captures that, presumably, would accompany the product page that they have removed so as not to anticipate what will be the official announcement of Necromunda: Hired Gun. But it is wonderful for us to learn a little more about the artistic design of the game, even some image that could be from the gameplay. The truth is that, if so, the game looks pretty spectacular.
Accept contracts.
Hunt down your targets. Collect the reward. Sail through a sea of crime and corruption and balance Necromunda’s violent ecosystem like a ruthless bounty hunter. The pay is fine, the dog is loyal, and you can trust your weapon, but will you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast-paced, violent indie FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city. For the right price, take out the most heinous gangs and mutants. Your armory is an expanding arsenal. Your body is enhanced with dozens of customizable power ups for wall running and cliff jumping.
Your cybermastine will track and kill enemies for you, and your grapple lets you traverse massive environments agile and fast.
– Fast paced indie FPS in the Warhammer 40,000 universe
– Upgrade your loyal cybermastine and fight by their side
– Infinite weapon customization and augmentations
– Upgrade, advance and level up as you earn rewards
But obviously what interests us now is to know more details about the arrival of Necromunda: Hired Gun. What is known is that if you reserve, or pre-purchase, the game, you can have access to a exclusive content pack. This content is the Hunter Reward Pack available with all Necromunda: Hired Gun pre-orders. Take down your targets with class, with a unique knife, pistol and suit style, as well as a new look for your mastiff toy. «.
We will be attentive to any information that may reveal more details about the launch of Necromunda: Hired Gun, scheduled to arrive at least on Xbox consoles on June 1.
