A few days ago the Microsoft Store leaked the presentation of a new game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. In this way we got to know the Focus Home Interactive game, Necromunda: Hired Gun, a very striking narrative shooter due to the images that had been published next to the product. But there were questions about what this new first-person shooter experience would be like. Finally, Necromunda: Hired Gun exposes its gameplay in its first trailer and leaves us very surprised by the quality it seems to treasure.

The official channel of Focus Home Interactive is the place where the first trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun has been published, giving access to more information and enabling the reservation of the game. A reservation that can be enabled because it has been confirmed that Necromunda: Hired Gun reach next June 1 to Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC. A game that will also cover the new consoles, having confirmed to arrive on Xbox Series X / S.

Away from any relationship with the Warhammer 40,000 games where the Space Marines are the protagonists, this time the player enters the skin of a bounty hunter. Streum On Studio has managed to present a very attractive game, with a very direct action reminiscent of those fast-pace shooters like DOOM. To that, we must add that it is a game set in one of the widest universes in its lore. As a fearsome and fearsome bounty hunter, you must take on the challenge of accepting assassination contracts that will take you across the galaxy.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is fast-paced and brutal, giving you endless options on how to take on your enemies. Run up the wall, jump twice, use your wrist-mounted grappling hook to dash towards enemies, disarm or avoid them, and that’s before your upgrades. Everything from your brain to your legs to your pet dog can be improved as you make money from your contracts. Your cyber-mastiff is your only true companion: half dog, half robot, and ready to kill for you in exchange for treats. It warns you of enemies, can instantly kill them with a bite to the neck, and generally keeps an eye on your back. Instead, it can keep you safe and sound with the best raises money can buy.

One of the features most interesting of Necromunda: Hired Gun, It is the dog that will accompany the protagonist. An ally who is a potential weapon and who gives a broader personality to the game. A game that has also shown to have a very interesting and intense gameplay, where it can not only be reminiscent of idSoftware games, it also adds some extra functions such as double jump or wall running. After having brought a game like Deathwing, where the first-person action was more tactical and tense, the action developed by Necromunda: Hired Gun changes its third and becomes a seemingly frantic game with a truly overwhelming capacity for progression.

The truth is that, from what can be seen in the trailer, Necromunda: Hired Gun It seems like a very interesting game that will arrive this year on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC. It adds that it includes improvements for new generation consoles. We will have to wait to get to know the game better, knowing that there is time Until the 1st of June, which is when you have set your release date. If you are already convinced, always you can pre-purchase it for Xbox at the Microsoft Store.