A passenger is banned from the flight because her outfit is “too revealing.” The airline must now pay a hefty fine.

Son Sant Joan – She actually just wanted to spend a holiday in Barcelona with her boyfriend. But on the outbound flight, a holidaymaker was denied boarding because a member of the flight crew deemed her clothing to be too revealing. This meant that the airline now, several years later, has to pay a fine.

Cleavage cut “too low”? Airline doesn’t let holidaymaker board the plane

The woman wanted to board a flight with the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling in 2019. However, she was denied access to the plane because her bodysuit was “too low-cut”. This angered not only the woman, but also other passengers who tried to persuade the airline employee to let her on board. Despite her efforts, the woman was left behind in Son Sant Joan, according to the Spanish newspaper Last minute reported.

The sister of the woman in question commented in a now-deleted Twitter post: “Today, the wonderful company Vueling did not allow my sister to board just because she was wearing a low-cut bodysuit. Several people offered her clothes, but she was still not allowed on board.”

The airline employee thought the woman’s garment was a swimsuit. “If you don’t know how to tell a bodysuit from a swimsuit, that’s your problem,” commented the nurse. There is also discontent on Mallorca about the clothing of some tourists.

Airline Vueling defends itself: Woman allegedly insulted employees

However, the airline stuck to its decision. A spokesman commented in the English newspaper The Mirror: “Vueling’s transport conditions are designed to protect the safety of all passengers on board and regulate their behaviour for the benefit of all. As is the case with most collective transport, and this applies equally to men and women.”

“These transport conditions allow the airline to deny boarding to passengers whose behavior does not comply with the rules. The passenger was wearing a swimsuit. The response to the employee’s request was offensive and only for this reason was it decided to involve the relevant authorities and deny her the flight,” the airline said. However, eyewitnesses reported that the woman remained calm during the altercation.

28,000 Euro fine – airline Vueling has to pay a fine for discrimination

Spanish consumer protection association Facua warned that the ban on the woman boarding was a “discriminatory practice with macho overtones”. It confirmed that there is no regulation that explicitly prohibits passengers from boarding based on their clothing, as long as it does not violate public order. The association reported the incident to AESA, the Spanish aviation safety authority, because it considered that the rights of the user had been violated “by discriminating against her based on her clothing and leaving her completely defenseless in front of passengers”.

ASEA fined the airline 28,000 euros for violating several articles of Law 21/2003 on Aviation Safety, which cover civil aviation safety violations. In addition, another penalty was imposed for not complying with European regulations on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and cancellation or long delay of flights. Easyjet also had to pay a hefty fine due to hand luggage fees. (nr)