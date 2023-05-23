Bn’t go too close to the cooling tank, says the company boss. Not that the helmet falls into the water with the 665 fuel elements that can be seen at the bottom of the pool, which is about 18 meters deep. Nothing would happen then, he says. But the procedure of cleaning and decontaminating the helmet is quite complex.

What you get to see on a tour of the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant may not fit in with the heated debate on the subject of nuclear power. The fuel rods appear rather harmless, peacefully cooling in their swimming pool.

An idyllic apple of discord

The whole big bone of contention lies idyllically in the vineyards, framed by potato fields on one side and the meandering Neckar on the other. Compared to some huge factories in the southwest, the facility looks almost cute. She hides in an old quarry, nestled on its slopes. The federally owned interim storage facility on the site stores the old fuel elements in tunnels that have been driven into the slopes. The reactor catastrophes that caused so much suffering to mankind are far away here.



Fuel elements in the spent fuel pool

Image: Reuters



The power plant consists of two blocks. The first to go online in the 1970s was shut down shortly after Fukushima. The second, which supplied electricity from the late 1980s, was one of the last three German power plants to cease operations in mid-April of this year. A display in the entrance area gives an overview of the most important values ​​of the power plant. Dismantling has been running for: 6 years, 3 months and 10 days. Current power: 0 MW.

Jörg Michels is the head of ENBW’s nuclear power plant division. He has been working in nuclear power for more than a quarter of a century. For a long time he took care of the power generation, now he puts his energy into the processing: “We are a complete dismantling company,” says the manager. The same employees who operated the plant are now taking care of the dismantling. “They can do it best,” says Michels. 600 Group employees still work in Neckarwestheim, plus several hundred employees from specialized service providers.



Jörg Michels (left) and an ENBW employee on the way to reactor block II

Image: Reuters



Inside the power plant it is as if the past 40 years had never existed. Telephones that today passed for retro hang on the walls. Structurally, the way to the reactor is reminiscent of the stairs that lead to the interior of an older ship or a submarine. They call a corridor with a pointed glass roof Toblerone. It goes through a number of locks and meter-thick fire protection doors. The floors are made of linoleum, the walls are covered with plastic and kept in a yellowish beige color that obviously wasn’t just liked by the older generation.



A retro phone

Image: Reuters



In the anteroom of the reactor building, visitors are greeted by the smell of cigarettes. Men, most in their mid-fifties, but some much younger, sit at simple tables in their lounge, drink coffee from an aging coffee machine, and smoke. They don’t seem too happy about the visitors. The workers wear orange smocks, their bare feet are in slippers. It looks as if they are getting ready for the next sauna session. Signs read: “Controlled area. Caution radiation.”