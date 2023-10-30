EAn overhead line on the railway line between Neckarsulm and Heilbronn has broken. Around 170 people were taken off the train by the fire department, the police said on Monday. Accordingly, the overhead line between Neckarsulm and Heilbronn was torn down on Sunday evening for an initially unknown reason.

In Heilbronn near the Sülmer Tor stop, around 170 passengers in the stuck train had to wait until they were evacuated by emergency services. According to initial findings, no one was injured in the incident, said a federal police spokesman.

The repairs are ongoing and should be completed by 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to the spokesman. There were no trains running on the route between Heilbronn and Neckarsulm at that time.

It initially remained unclear why the overhead line was torn down. The investigation was ongoing. Accidents or the involvement of third parties cannot be ruled out, said the spokesman. However, there are indications of a material defect. The extent of the damage initially remained unknown, but would have to be estimated at a higher level, the spokesman said.