The British newspaper, The Mirror, quoted an American doctor named Ever Arias as saying that cracking the neck may increase the risk of breaking it, or even causing a stroke.

Arias shared his own experience working at the hospital, saying, “A 20-year-old patient came into the emergency room after she said she tried to crack her neck. After the second time she cracked her neck, she heard a sound and started to feel severe pain.”

“After examining her, we found that she had a compression cervical fracture, which is a fracture of a vertebra (spine bone) and then its collapse,” he added.

The patient suffered from a condition that caused her to bend her neck “a lot” when trying to crack it.

“Basically, she was also diagnosed with hypermobility syndrome, and because of that she was hypermobile. What happened was she flexed her neck a little bit too much, and she started to have a compression tear,” Arias continued.

He also warned against someone cracking someone’s neck, explaining that his colleagues had seen patients admitted to the hospital with a stroke after “undergoing chiropractic treatment and neck cracking.”

“They ended up damaging their vertebral artery, which caused them to have a stroke,” Arias said. “So it’s important if you’re going to a chiropractor to tell them, ‘Don’t touch my neck.’”