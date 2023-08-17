Whose deedMother firmly believes that the daughter is not competent to handle the inheritance. That is why my son has to take on that task, but he suddenly moves abroad. Every week, journalist Johan Nebbeling records true events from the notary’s practice in the section Whose deed.
John Nebbeling
Latest update:
17-08-23, 15:53
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Necessity #rules #daughter #handles #inheritance #perfectly
Leave a Reply