Most people don’t know how to take care of their physical and emotional well-being after sex, according to sexologist Sunny Rogers. Necessary actions after intimacy called to HuffPost.

The first thing to do after sexual intercourse is to visit the toilet and bathroom, Rogers says. She pointed out that urination flushes out bacteria and pathogens that may have entered the body during sexual intercourse. She went on to suggest showering with unscented soap and warm water.

Wear breathable cotton underwear. This material is hypoallergenic, highly absorbent and does not irritate the most sensitive areas of the body. Sunny Rogerssexologist

Then we need to take care of restoring the water balance, says Rogers. She recommended drinking at least one glass of water after lovemaking to replenish lost moisture. “It can also help flush out bacteria from the urinary tract,” the sexologist added.

To restore strength and energy, it would be a good idea to have a snack, the specialist noted. She suggested drinking green tea, eating a handful of chia seeds, or having another snack.

Finally, Rogers urged not to start doing anything immediately after sex, but to spend time with your partner: hugging, complimenting each other and laughing.

